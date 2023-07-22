Patchy fog early; Mostly sunny, warm with slight chance of afternoon showers

There will be patchy fog this morning, but otherwise it will be mostly sunny and warm, with highs near 83 degrees and a slight chance of showers in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Overnight, it will be mostly clear with a low around 62 degrees.

On Sunday, clouds will gradually increase, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon that will trail off again around dark. Highs will be around 85 degrees.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees.

Monday will be mostly sunny and hot, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms starting in the afternoon that will continue through the night.

High temperatures will be around 87 degrees, falling to a low around 66 degrees overnight.