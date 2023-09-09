Partly sunny, warm with highs near 80 degrees today

Today will be partly sunny and warm, with highs around 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Clouds will decrease in the evening for a partly cloudy night and a low around 60 degrees.

The clouds will increase again on Sunday, for mostly cloudy skies by noon. Highs will be around 80 degrees.

However, overnight clouds will decrease again, for mostly clear skies before sunrise on Monday. Lows will be around 57 degrees.

Monday will bring increasing clouds with a high around 82 degrees, followed by a mostly cloudy night with a chance of showers after 3 a.m. Low temperatures will be around 63 degrees.