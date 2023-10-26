Unseasonably warm today, tomorrow; Rain chances return this weekend

Today will be partly sunny and warm with light winds, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 76 degrees.

Overnight, clouds will start to decrease after midnight, with a slight chance of showers starting around 2 a.m. Lows will be around 63 degrees.

Warm October temperatures continue. Rain chances increase Friday night. pic.twitter.com/JI8x2EZGnH — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) October 26, 2023

On Friday, it will be cloudy and hot, with a chance a slight chance of rain. Highs will be around 76 degrees. Clouds will gradually increase during the day for mostly cloudy skies around nightfall.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy, with lows be around 58 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and rain throughout the day. It will be much cooler, with temperatures only rising to around 66 degrees.

The NWS predicted showers will be likely with a chance of thunderstorms starting shortly after dark, and will continue through the night into Sunday.

Lows will be around 56 degrees.

Rain will continue through most of Sunday, with a few chances for dry periods during the afternoon. However, it will be mostly rainy with widespread showers. Thunder is possible during the evening.