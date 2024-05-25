Partly sunny, warm today with chance of showers, thunderstorms

Credit: Daniel Susco

Today will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the early afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 84 degrees.

Overnight, it will be mostly clear with a low around 60 degrees.

On Sunday, clouds will build back up, with breezy winds and a chance of showers and thunderstorms starting around noon. Both rain and storms will be likely in the evening and will continue into the early-morning hours, when storm chances will begin to fall, though rain will still be likely through sunrise on Monday.

Highs will be around 85 degrees, falling to a low around 68 degrees overnight.

Rain will be likely with a chance of thunderstorms to start off Memorial Day. Both rain and storm chances will gradually fall during the day and first part of the night, with chances finally trailing off after midnight. As precipitation chances fall, so will cloud coverage, for mostly cloudy skies to start the day falling to partly cloudy skies overnight.

Highs on Monday will be around 79 degrees, falling to lows around 58 degrees overnight.

