Partly sunny, warm today with chance of showers, afternoon storms

On Friday, there will again be a chance of rain starting in the morning, with a chance of thunderstorms starting in the afternoon. Chances will continue to rise in the afternoon, with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms starting in the evening.

For most of the day, though, Friday will be mostly sunny with highs around 85 degrees.

On Friday night, there will be showers and a chance of thunderstorms until after midnight, with a lingering chance of rain and storms through morning on Saturday. Lows will be around 65 degrees.

On Saturday, the overnight chance of showers and thunderstorms will gradually fall as clouds gradually clear. Highs will be around 84 degrees. Overnight, the NWS predicted we will get a brief break from the rain, with partly cloudy skies and lows around 61 degrees.

The showers and thunderstorms will return again on Sunday, though, with a chance of both in the morning, rain likely in the afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms, and both showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening through midnight. After midnight, storm chances will fall but the NWS predicted rain will continue through morning.

Some strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday and Sunday night.

Highs will be around 82 degrees, falling to around 65 degrees overnight.

On Memorial Day, the NWS said that showers will be likely with a chance for thunderstorms. Otherwise it will be partly sunny with highs around 76 degrees.

Monday night will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers and lows around 57 degrees.