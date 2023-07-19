X

Partly sunny, warm today; Chance of showers, storms in afternoon, overnight

Weather
By
1 hour ago

Today will be partly sunny and warm, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms starting around noon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The chances of rain and storms will increase a little overnight but will remain at just a chance of precipitation. Clouds will gradually increase, for mostly cloudy skies by sunrise on Thursday.

Highs will be around 85 degrees, and lows will be around 69 degrees.

On Thursday, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day and first part of the night, rising in the afternoon before trailing off around midnight. Clouds will decrease again in the afternoon and evening for partly cloudy skies overnight.

High temperatures will be around 88 degrees, falling to a low around 66 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny during the day with a high around 80 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy night with a low around 61 degrees.

In Other News
1
Scattered showers, storms this afternoon, evening
2
Storms move out of area; Hazy overnight
3
Hazy but sunny, Air Quality Advisory in place for some today and Monday
4
Warm, rainy today with thunderstorms in afternoon, evening
5
Sunny, hot today; Rain and thunderstorms expected Saturday

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top