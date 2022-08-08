Partly sunny; warm, rain to appear early to midweek

Tuesday has a high chance of precipitation with a possible thunderstorm.

“There will be the potential for some heavy rain and flooding concerns Tuesday through Wednesday with the highest potential southeast of Interstate 71,” according to NWS.

The highs will be in the mid-80′s.

The nighttime may see rain showers with a thunderstorm. The low will be 71 degrees overnight.

Wet conditions will continue into Wednesday with a chance of precipitation but will be otherwise, partly sunny. The high will be 84 degrees.

Wednesday night will be dry and mostly clear. The temperature will be cool with a low of 65 degrees.

Dry conditions and seasonably warm temperatures mark Tuesday. Bright sunshine with a high of 84 degrees is expected throughout the day.

A mostly clear night happens overnight with a low of 60 degrees. Rain may occur late Thursday and into Thursday night, NWS said.

Sunny skies and pleasant warmth will go from Friday into the weekend.