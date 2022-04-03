Partly sunny today; incoming rain this week

Even more rain is very likely for Tuesday, mostly after 2 p.m. The high of the day will be 61 degrees and it will be mostly cloudy.

Tuesday night sees rain showers before 2 a.m. Overnight will be mostly cloudy with a low of 49 degrees.

Wednesday brings an 80% chance of rain throughout the day. Rain showers will likely be between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., followed by additional rain after 2 p.m.

The high of the day will be 63 degrees.

Wednesday night will be 42 degrees for the low temperatures with additional rain before 8 p.m.

Precipitation is expected for the remainder of the week.