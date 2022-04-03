Partly sunny today; incoming rain this week

A series of weather systems will bring “unsettled conditions” for much of the week, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be partly sunny with a high of 55 degrees. Bits of wind gust are likely, ranging around 10 mph.
Overnight involves rain after 2 a.m. Rolling clouds will be coming increasingly.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 59 degrees. There’s a chance of rain showers Monday before the afternoon, followed by rain showers between 12 and 2 p.m.
Monday night calls for rain after 2 a.m. It will be mostly cloudy with a low of 43 degrees.
Even more rain is very likely for Tuesday, mostly after 2 p.m. The high of the day will be 61 degrees and it will be mostly cloudy.
Tuesday night sees rain showers before 2 a.m. Overnight will be mostly cloudy with a low of 49 degrees.
Wednesday brings an 80% chance of rain throughout the day. Rain showers will likely be between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., followed by additional rain after 2 p.m.
The high of the day will be 63 degrees.
Wednesday night will be 42 degrees for the low temperatures with additional rain before 8 p.m.
Precipitation is expected for the remainder of the week.
