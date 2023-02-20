Partly sunny skies, unseasonably warm for Presidents Day

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy. A light and variable wind in the evening. The overnight low will fall to around 35 degrees, and there is a chance of rain after 1 a.m.

Wednesday will be rainy, breezy and warmer with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Rain is expected to continue throughout the day but chances fall off during the early overnight hours, which will be breezy with a low in the upper 50s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 70 degrees and windy. However, a cold front will arrive that will cause temperatures overnight to plummet below freezing to around 27 degrees.

Friday will be partly sunny but much colder with a high near 37 degrees. There is a chance of snow Friday night, which will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 30 degrees.