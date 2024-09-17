Partly sunny, hot today; Slight chance of rain Wednesday

On Wednesday, it will be partly sunny and hot again, though the NWS said that a low-pressure area moving northwest from the Atlantic coast will bring a small chance of showers, with the NWS predicting a 19% chance of rain in Dayton.

So you're saying there's a chance?



[5:15 PM] An area of low pressure will move northwest from the Atlantic coast into the central Appalachians this week. pic.twitter.com/8HZT0joa7C — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) September 15, 2024

Highs will be around 84 degrees.

Overnight, it will be partly cloudy and cool, with lows around 62 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, with highs around 87 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 60 degrees.