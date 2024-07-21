Partly sunny but hot today; chances of showers and storms Monday

Weather
By
20 minutes ago
X

High pressure extending across the lower Great Lakes will weaken today with more humid conditions developing back into the region this week in addition to the return of showers and thunderstorms.

Today will be partly sunny and hot with highs in the mid-80s, followed by a mostly overnight with temperatures dropping down into the upper 60s, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon, while highs will be near 85 degrees with light but varied winds.

Mostly overcast skies set in Monday night with a chance of thunderstorms and showers. Lows will fall around 66 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a chance of rain showers with a possible thunderstorm in the afternoon once more. The high of the day will rise around 84 degrees.

Tuesday night brings on and off rain showers and thunderstorms with lows in the upper 60s.

More rain showers are possible Wednesday morning and afternoon with highs near 85 degrees, with additional rounds of rain showers and thunderstorms overnight. The low will fall around 69 degrees.

In Other News
1
Warm, largely sunny for weekend; Rain chances return Monday
2
Sunny, warm to end the week
3
Mostly sunny, warm today; More sun, warm temperatures to end week
4
Mostly cloudy and warm with chance of showers and storms
5
Hot, humid with chance of rain, possible strong, severe storms

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top