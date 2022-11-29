Partly sunny, blustery today ahead of stormy night

It will be partly sunny today and blustery before a rainy, stormy night, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 59 degrees.
Rain chances will begin just after the sun sets, and showers will be likely by 9 p.m. and continue through the early-morning hours before falling to a chance of rain before dawn. There will also be a chance of thunderstorms starting around 9 p.m. that will continue through the night.
The wind will increase overnight, wind gusts as high as 35 to 45 mph during the night.
Lows will be around 51 degrees.
Wednesday will be cold and windy, with gradually clearing skies. The high for the day will be 51 degrees, but that will come just after dawn, and temperatures will quickly drop down to the upper 30s by late morning. With high winds, it will feel like the mid-20s outside.
Overnight, it will be mostly clear and freezing cold, with temperatures dropping to a low around 22 degrees and light winds making it feel like the teens.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and cold, with highs around 38 degrees. There will be a few more clouds Thursday night, with lows dropping down to around 26 degrees.
About the Author