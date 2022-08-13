Partly cloudy, warm today with slight chance of afternoon rain

journal-news logo
Today will be partly cloudy and warm, with a slight chance of rain starting in the late afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Overnight, it will be mostly cloudy. Rain chances will continue, and then after midnight chances will rise slightly, and there will be a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs will be around 81 degrees today, and lows will be around 63 degrees.

On Sunday, there will be a chance of rain through the morning with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain chances will fall to a slight chance in the afternoon, and both shower and storm chances will continue overnight before trailing off after midnight.

Highs will be around 79 degrees on Sunday, with overnight lows around 63 degrees.

Clouds will decrease during the day on Monday as temperatures rise to around 80 degrees. It will be partly cloudy Monday night, with lows around 60 degrees.

