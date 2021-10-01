Partly cloudy, warm today; Rain expected to return Saturday evening

Today will be partly cloudy and warm, with a high around 78 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Skies will be clearer overnight as temperatures fall to around 52 degrees.
Temperatures will be warmer on Saturday with highs around 82 degrees. Clouds will increase throughout the day, leading up to a chance of rain beginning in the evening.
Shower chances will continue after the sun goes down, becoming likely around midnight.
There is a slight chance of thunderstorms through the night.
Lows will be around 65 degrees.
On Sunday the NWS predicted showers all day, with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Storm chances will trail off by midnight, but the showers will continue through the night and into Monday.
Highs will be around 73 degrees, falling to a low around 64 degrees.