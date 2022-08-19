Partly cloudy, dry today ahead of wetter weekend

There will be a chance of rain and thunderstorms throughout the night on Saturday as temperatures dip to around 66 degrees.

On Sunday, there will still be a chance of showers and thunderstorms, but both will be likely starting in the early afternoon. Thunderstorm chances will dwindle in the later afternoon, but the NWS predicted showers will be likely until shortly before dark.

After sunset on Sunday, there will be a chance of rain and slight chance of storms, both of which will fall away around midnight.

Highs on Sunday will be around 82 degrees and lows will be around 65 degrees.