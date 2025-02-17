Mostly sunny with very cold temps today, tonight

Wind chill values between 5 degrees below and 10 degrees below will be possible tonight into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday brings mostly overcast skies with highs of 20 degrees, followed by a mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. The lows will be near 12 degrees.

The NWS said snow will be possible Wednesday into early Thursday. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are on the forecast. Otherwise, expect mostly overcast skies with highs around 20 degrees.

Wednesday night brings a chance of additional snow showers with lows falling around 10 degrees.

It’ll be mostly cloudy Thursday with highs of 21 degrees, followed by a partly overcast night as lows drop down to nine degrees.