Mostly sunny with temperatures in low, mid-70s

After a mild Wednesday, temperatures will steadily climb through the end of the work week, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs around 74 degrees. Overnight it will be mostly clear with a low around 52 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny and a little warmer, with highs reaching around 77 degrees. It will be clear on Thursday night, with lows around 54 degrees.

Friday will be sunny and hot, with highs rising to around 84 degrees, followed by a clear night with lows around 60 degrees.

