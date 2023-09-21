Mostly sunny with highs in mid-80s

It will be mostly sunny and warm today, with highs around 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Overnight, it will be partly cloudy with a low around 60 degrees.

Skies will be clearer on Friday, with high temperatures again reaching around 84 degrees.

It will be mostly clear and a little cooler Friday night, with lows around 56 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny with a high around 80 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with a low around 54 degrees.

