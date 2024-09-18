Mostly sunny, warm today; Small chance of rain for southeastern areas

Weakening low pressure may trigger showers over southeastern locations today. Thickening clouds will keep temperatures a few degrees cooler than in recent days. pic.twitter.com/mSypuXf9VN — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) September 17, 2024

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows falling to around 61 degrees.

On Thursday, it will be sunny with highs climbing slightly higher to around 88 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 60 degrees.

Friday will be sunny and just a little warmer again, with highs around 91 degrees.

Friday night will be mostly clear with lows around 63 degrees.