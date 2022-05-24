Mostly sunny, warm today ahead of showers, storms tomorrow

It will be mostly sunny and warm today ahead of showers and storms on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Highs will be around 75 degrees today.
Overnight, there will be some more clouds as temperatures fall to around 59 degrees.
On Wednesday, there is a chance of rain and thunderstorms starting just after sunrise, but by the afternoon the NWS said there will be widespread showers and thunderstorms, which will continue all the way through the day on Thursday before finally starting to decrease Thursday evening.
Showers and storms will bring heavy downpours onto relatively soggy soils.
Temperatures will be hot on Wednesday, with a high around 85 degrees, falling to around 67 degrees on Wednesday night.
Thursday will be a little cooler, with highs around 79 degrees. It will also be breezy, with some gusty winds in the early afternoon.
Rain chances will fall Thursday evening, though there will still be a chance of showers throughout Thursday night as temperatures fall to around 60 degrees.
