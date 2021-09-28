Mostly sunny, warm through middle of week

journal-news logo
Sunny and Warm Today; Rain Returns Tomorrow
By Daniel Susco
53 minutes ago

Today will be mostly sunny and warm, with a high around 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tonight will be cooler and mostly clear, with a low around 54 degrees.

The weather will again be sunny and warm on Wednesday with a high around 80 degrees, followed by a clear night with a low around 54 degrees.

On Thursday, there will be a few more clouds, but otherwise it will be mostly sunny with a high near 79 degrees.

Thursday night will be mostly clear as temperatures fall to around 51 degrees.

