Mostly sunny skies with hot temps; Air Quality Advisory set until midnight for some counties

A warm and humid airmass will remain in place across the Ohio Valley on Monday, while a cold front will push slowly south across the area Monday night through Tuesday, bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Mostly sunny skies are set for today with highs near 92 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Heat index values as high as 101 are expected.

The Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency issued an Air Quality Advisory for Butler, Hamilton and Warren counties from Sunday at midnight to midnight Monday night.

Levels of ozone within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. To help reduce ozone, consider taking the following actions such as carpooling, if possible, biking, walking or taking the bus instead of driving alone.

Consider refueling your vehicle after 8 p.m. or mowing your lawn in the evening hours and avoid the use of gas-powered lawn equipment. It is also recommended to not idle your vehicle as exhaust contributes to air pollution.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 p.m. The lows will fall around 72 degrees.

On Tuesday, sunny skies reign with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Highs will be around 92 degrees. Overnight, expect partial cloud coverage with a 30% chance of precipitation and a low of 67 degrees.

The NWS said somewhat cooler temperatures will settle into the region behind the front through midweek.

Wednesday brings mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-80s, followed by a mostly clear overnight with lows falling around 66 degrees.

On Thursday, expect more sunny skies and hot temperatures near 88 degrees. Thursday night will be partly overcast and much cooler as lows will fall to around 67 degrees.

