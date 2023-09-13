Mostly sunny, mild with highs in low 70s today

It will be mostly sunny and mild today, with highs around 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Overnight, it will be mostly clear and cool with lows falling to around 48 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny during the day and clear overnight, but temperatures will be about the same, with highs reaching around 74 degrees and lows around 50 degrees.

Temperatures will rise a little more on Friday, reaching around 76 degrees under sunny skies. Overnight, though, lows will be around the same at near 51 degrees with mostly clear skies.

