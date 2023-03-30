Mostly sunny, mild today ahead of stormy Friday

Winds will be strongest in the evening, with sustained winds of up to 29 mph and gusts as high as 45 mph, though there will still be high winds through the night.

Clouds will quickly decrease in the early-morning hours for mostly clear skies at dawn on Saturday.

Overnight lows will be around 44 degrees.

Saturday will be windy and chilly, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph and a high around 52 degrees. There will also be a slight chance of showers that will fall away around dark.

Clouds will increase in the morning, but then gradually fall overnight.

Overnight lows will be around freezing cold, with lows around 27 degrees.