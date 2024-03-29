Mostly sunny, mild today ahead of rainy weekend

Clouds will increase overnight, with a chance of showers starting after midnight and a chance of thunderstorms around dawn. Lows will be around 50 degrees.

The NWS said that over the weekend there will be multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms, which will continue into next week. During that time repeated rainfall could lead to flooding, and there is a chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms, especially early next week.

[5:32 AM] Dry conditions are expected today, and temperatures will begin to warm up over the next few days. However, chances for rain and storms will increase over the weekend. By Monday and Tuesday, some flooding concerns could develop, and a few strong storms will be possible. pic.twitter.com/A0yBnrluMc — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 28, 2024

There will be a chance of showers throughout the day on Saturday, with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the early morning and evening. Winds will also pick up during the day, with gusts as high as 29 mph in the afternoon. Highs will be around 69 degrees.

The chance of rain will continue through the night on Saturday, with a chance of thunderstorms for a few hours after dark. Lows will be around 46 degrees.

On Sunday, there will be a chance of showers in the morning and rain likely starting in the afternoon. There will also be a chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs will be around 62 degrees.

Showers will be likely throughout the night, with a chance of thunderstorms that will become likely after midnight. Lows will be around 53 degrees.