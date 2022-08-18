Mostly sunny, hot today, tomorrow; Chance of rain Saturday

It will be mostly sunny and hot today and tomorrow, before a chance of rain returns on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 84 degrees. It will be mostly clear overnight, with lows around 61 degrees.
On Friday, it will be mostly sunny again and a little warmer, with a high around 86 degrees. There will be a few more clouds overnight, with lows around 65 degrees.
There will be some more clouds during the day on Saturday, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms starting in the morning. Rain and storm chances will increase in the afternoon, but the NWS said it won’t rise above a chance of showers and thunderstorms before nightfall.
Thunderstorm chances will fall away around sunset, but there will still be a chance of rain throughout the night.
Temperatures will stay warm, with a high around 86 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.
About the Author