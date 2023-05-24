X

Mostly sunny, hot today; Cooler, breezy Thursday

Weather
By
44 minutes ago

Today will be mostly sunny and hot, with highs around 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Overnight, it will be mostly clear and breezy, with a low around 48 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and much cooler, with light winds and highs only reaching around 70 degrees.

Thursday night will be mostly clear with a low around 46 degrees.

On Friday it will be sunny and a little warmer with highs around 76 degrees.

There will be a few more clouds on Friday night, but it will still be mostly clear with lows around 51 degrees.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

