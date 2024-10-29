Mostly sunny, hot, breezy today; Rain expected on Halloween

Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool with continuing breezy winds. Lows will be around 59 degrees.

Tomorrow, it will be sunny, breezy and hot, with highs again around 80 degrees.

Overnight, winds and clouds will increase, for mostly cloudy skies and gusts as high as 30 mph before dawn on Thursday. Lows will be around 64 degrees.

Halloween will be warm, breezy and wet, with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. Highs will be around 77 degrees.

After sunset, winds, clouds and precipitation chances are expected to fall, for mostly clear skies before dawn on Friday. Lows will be around 44 degrees.