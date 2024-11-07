Mostly sunny, cool through end of work week, chance of rain over weekend

Today will be mostly sunny and cool, with highs around 61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly, with lows around 38 degrees.

Friday will be sunny and a cool again, with highs around 64 degrees, followed by a mostly clear, chilly night with lows around 39 degrees.

Saturday will be cool with increasing clouds ahead of a chance of rain after sunset and showers likely in the early morning hours.

Highs on Saturday will be around 64 degrees, dipping to a low around 51 degrees overnight.

