Mostly sunny, cold through end of work week

Today will be mostly sunny and cold, with highs rising a little above freezing to around 39 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Overnight, it will be breezy and partly cloudy as temperatures fall to around 16 degrees.
Tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny and colder, with highs only around 23 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with a low around 12 degrees.
To start the weekend, Saturday will be mostly sunny, windy, and a little warmer again with highs around 40 degrees. In the afternoon, there will be sustained winds of up to 21 mph and gusts as high as 31 mph.
It will be mostly cloudy on Saturday night, with the gusty winds continuing throughout. Lows will be around 36 degrees.
