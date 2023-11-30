Mostly sunny, chilly, windy today; Rain expected overnight

Friday will be rainy, with showers likely all day and during the evening hours, falling to a chance of rain after midnight and trailing off before dawn on Saturday.

Temperatures will be chilly on Friday, with highs around 52 degrees and lows around 45 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with a high around 54 degrees.

On Saturday night, it will be mostly cloudy and cold, with lows around 38 degrees and a slight chance of rain after midnight.