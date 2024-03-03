Mostly sunny but warm today, Monday

Monday brings even warmer temps and sunshine with highs reaching mid-70s. The low of the day will fall around 54 degrees. Increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms will return Monday night into Tuesday as a cold front moves into the region, the NWS said.

Rain sets in Tuesday, bringing mostly overcast conditions and a high of 65 degrees. Tuesday night will have a chance of precipitation, however, it’ll remain mostly cloudy. The low will be near 44 degrees.

Wednesday brings some respite with partly sunny skies despite a chance of rain throughout the day. Highs will be near 59 degrees.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy but mild with a low of 41 degrees. A chance of rain before 1 a.m. is possible.