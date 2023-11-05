Mostly sunny but cool today, Monday

Today will be mostly sunny with a high of 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tonight will be partly cloudy but dry with temperatures falling in the lower 40s.

Monday brings sunny skies with breezy conditions with wind gusts between 8 to 18 mph. Highs will be in the upper 60s as well. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain possible.

Breezy conditions continue into the overnight with a low of 56 degrees as well.

Tuesday involves a mostly cloudy day with a slight chance of rain, followed by a mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of rain showers. Highs will be in upper 60s, while the lows will fall around 54 degrees.

Precipitation may be possible Wednesday afternoon but otherwise will be mostly cloudy. The high will be near 71 degrees. Wednesday night will be rainy and mostly cloudy.

The low will fall around 56 degrees.