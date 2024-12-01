Mostly sunny but cold today, temps fall into the teens tonight

Today, the scene looks a lot dryer with Buck Creek confined to its shores. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

45 minutes ago
Today will be mostly sunny but cold with highs near 31 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Tonight will be mostly clear but even more cold as temperatures dip into the mid-teens.

Monday will the same as Sunday with mostly sunny skies and cold temperatures in the lower 30s.

Monday night will be partly overcast with a chance of snow flurries before 4 a.m. The lows will be near 20 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 34 degrees, followed by a mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of snow after 1 a.m. Lows will fall around 23 degrees.

Wednesday will have a chance of snow showers before 1 p.m., with additional chances of rain and snow afterwards. Highs will be near 40 degrees.

Wednesday night brings mostly cloudy skies with lows around 30 degrees.

