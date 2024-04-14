Mostly sunny but breezy today, chance of rain tonight

Low pressure tracking across the Great Lakes will bring a threat for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon into tonight, while high pressure and dry air are expected to move back in for Monday.
Today will be mostly sunny but breezy with a high of 78 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Winds will be near 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. before tapering off. Skies will be otherwise mostly overcast with mild conditions. The low will fall around 56 degrees.
Monday brings sunny skies with a high of 77 degrees, followed by a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms overnight with a high of 55 degrees.
On Tuesday, expect additional rain showers after 8 a.m. It’ll be mostly cloudy but quiet with highs in the upper 70s. Scattered but breezy rain showers strike Tuesday night along with a low of 62 degrees.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, followed by a possible afternoon thunderstorm. Highs will be near 75 degrees. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of precipitation and thunderstorms before 2 a.m.
The low will fall around 53 degrees.
