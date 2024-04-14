Mostly sunny but breezy today, chance of rain tonight

Tonight brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. before tapering off. Skies will be otherwise mostly overcast with mild conditions. The low will fall around 56 degrees.

Monday brings sunny skies with a high of 77 degrees, followed by a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms overnight with a high of 55 degrees.

On Tuesday, expect additional rain showers after 8 a.m. It’ll be mostly cloudy but quiet with highs in the upper 70s. Scattered but breezy rain showers strike Tuesday night along with a low of 62 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, followed by a possible afternoon thunderstorm. Highs will be near 75 degrees. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of precipitation and thunderstorms before 2 a.m.

The low will fall around 53 degrees.