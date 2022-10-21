journal-news logo
Mostly sunny, breezy today; Warm temperatures expected over weekend

Weather
By
34 minutes ago

It will be mostly sunny and breezy today, with a high around 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Overnight, it will be mostly clear and chilly, with a low around 48 degrees.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and warm, with a high around 76 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with a low around 51 degrees.

To end the weekend, Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high around 77 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with a low around 54 degrees.

About the Author

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

