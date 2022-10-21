Mostly sunny, breezy today; Warm temperatures expected over weekend

It will be mostly sunny and breezy today, with a high around 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Overnight, it will be mostly clear and chilly, with a low around 48 degrees.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and warm, with a high around 76 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with a low around 51 degrees.
To end the weekend, Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high around 77 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with a low around 54 degrees.
