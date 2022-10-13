journal-news logo
X

Mostly sunny, blustery, chilly today; Chance of rain returns Saturday

Weather
By
8 minutes ago

After a rainy night, today will be mostly sunny, blustery and chilly, with gusts as high as 28 mph and high temperatures around 62 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold, with temperatures dropping to around 36 degrees.

Tomorrow will be sunny, breezy and chilly again, with a high around 63 degrees and gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday night will be partly cloudy, but not quite as cold, with lows around 47 degrees.

Saturday will be partly sunny and warmer, with a slight chance of showers starting in the afternoon. Highs will be around 68 degrees.

On Saturday night, there will be a chance of showers through midnight, before gradually tapering off by dawn. Lows will be around 43 degrees.

In Other News
1
Rainy, damaging winds possible this evening; Chilly, breezy through end...
2
Breezy, warm today; Chance of rain, thunder tomorrow
3
Warm fall days, cool nights through midweek
4
Sunny and chilly today; slight warmup this week
5
Chilly but sunny this afternoon with near-freezing lows tonight; Freeze...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top