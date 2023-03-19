Mostly sunny and cold today, clear skies and cold temps tonight

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and moderate. Highs will be in the upper 50s and the lows will fall around 40s. A chance of rain showers is possible overnight but will otherwise be mostly cloudy.

Wednesday involves a mostly cloudy day with rain showers possible after 2 p.m. Conditions will be breezy but mild with temps hitting 58 degrees.

Wednesday night has a 60% chance of rain before 8 p.m. but will be mostly cloudy.

The low will be around 51 degrees.