Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, storms beginning this afternoon

Today will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Rain chances will dip after dark, but gradually rise again after midnight, making rain likely beginning around dawn.
Highs will be around 79 degrees today, falling to around 65 degrees overnight.
Thursday will be rainy, with a chance of thunderstorms throughout the day.
The rain and chance of storms will continue overnight before falling to a chance of showers and slight chance of a thunderstorm after midnight. Storm chances are expected to fall away around dawn.
Highs on Thursday will be around 76 degrees, and lows will be around 64 degrees.
There will be a chance of showers during the day on Friday, and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be around 78 degrees.
Clouds will gradually clear as the day goes on, for partly cloudy skies overnight as temperatures fall to around 60 degrees.