Mostly cloudy today with warm temps today, Tuesday

Chances of rain spike back up on the forecast this week, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

A mostly cloudy sky is set to occur throughout today with a high of 78 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy sky tonight with a low of 59 degrees.

Tuesday brings a chance of rain showers in the afternoon but otherwise will be partly sunny. Highs will be in the lower 80s, while lows will be near 61 degrees. Overnight, expect a mostly cloudy sky and a chance of precipitation.

A 70% chance of precipitation will occur on Wednesday, mainly after 2 p.m. Despite the possibility of rain, it’ll be partly sunny. Highs will be in the uppers 70, while lows will fall around 60 degrees overnight.

Rain is also possible Wednesday night.

Thursday brings partly sunny skies with a chance of rain in the afternoon. The high of the day will be 76 degrees and the low will be near 58 degrees.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy but cool with a chance of precipitation before 8 p.m.