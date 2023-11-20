Mostly cloudy today with a chance of afternoon showers, windy conditions overnight

Rain showers, mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures are on the forecast today.

Chance of precipitation is 30% with accumulation amount of less than a tenth of an inch possible, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be near 51 degrees, while the overnight low will fall around 43 degrees.

Tonight will be windy with 13 to 17 mph and rainy conditions.

A low pressure system will move northeast into the Ohio Valley Monday night into Tuesday and as the low continues northeast into the Great Lakes Tuesday night, a cold front will push east across the area, the NWS said.

Rain showers continue into Tuesday, bringing a 100% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions set in as well with 16 to 22 mph. Highs will rise into the upper 50s, while the overnight low will fall around 37 degrees.

Tuesday night involves a 50% chance of precipitation but otherwise will be mostly cloudy.

High pressure will then build back into the region for midweek, bringing drier air and cooler temperatures. the NWS added.

Partly sunny skies bring a respite from rainy weather on Wednesday with highs in the mid-40s, followed by a a mostly clear Wednesday night with a low of 29 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny but cold with a high of 50 degrees. Overnight, expect mostly cloudy skies with lows dropping into the lower 30s.