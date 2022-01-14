Mostly cloudy today; Forecast waffles on weekend wintry weather

Forecast models waffle considerably on the track of the next system arriving Sunday, so it remains unclear how widespread or intense any wintry weather will be for the region.
It will be a mostly cloudy today but chillier to end the workweek with highs in the upper 30s, which is slightly below the seasonal average for mid-January, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low in the lower 20s.
It will be cold and dry on Saturday with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s, with some late-day sunshine possible. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low in the upper teens.
The NWS is continuing to monitor the system that will move through the region on Sunday, which is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high in the upper 30s. There is a slight chance of afternoon snow or a rain/snow mix. There also is a chance of snow before midnight. Overnight will be cloudy with a low around 22 degrees.
[3:15 PM] We continue to monitor forecasts for a system that will move through the region Sun/Sun night. There is still A LOT of uncertainty regarding the track of the storm and the favored areas for heaviest snow. Right now, the highest probabilities are positioned E of I-71. pic.twitter.com/m8sYsWpVai— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 13, 2022
Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be mostly cloudy with a high around freezing, Skies remain mostly cloudy Monday night, which an overnight low around 24 degrees.
