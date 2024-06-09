Mostly cloudy to sunny today with hot temps

After a cool start today through Tuesday, temperatures will rise back above normal on Wednesday, according to the NWS.

Monday will be mostly sunny but warm with highs in the lower 70s, followed by a mostly clear Monday night with a low of 51 degrees.

Tuesday continues the sunny patterns of the week with highs in the lower 80s. The overnight will be partly cloudy but cool with temperatures falling around 51 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs around 86 degrees, while Wednesday night will be mostly clear with lows falling around 62 degrees.

Hot temperatures continue into the remainder of the week.