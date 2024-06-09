Mostly cloudy to sunny today with hot temps

Weather
By
1 hour ago
X

Dry weather can be expected today through Wednesday as high pressure settles slowly across the Ohio Valley.

Today will start off mostly cloudy, then gradually become sunny with highs near 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Tonight will be mostly clear but cool with lows falling into the mid-50s.

After a cool start today through Tuesday, temperatures will rise back above normal on Wednesday, according to the NWS.

Monday will be mostly sunny but warm with highs in the lower 70s, followed by a mostly clear Monday night with a low of 51 degrees.

Tuesday continues the sunny patterns of the week with highs in the lower 80s. The overnight will be partly cloudy but cool with temperatures falling around 51 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs around 86 degrees, while Wednesday night will be mostly clear with lows falling around 62 degrees.

Hot temperatures continue into the remainder of the week.

In Other News
1
Mostly cloudy, warm today, tonight
2
Sunny, warm, breezy today
3
Mostly sunny, warm today ahead of cooler, breezy Friday
4
Storms cross area overnight; NWS warns to watch for nighttime flooding
5
Mostly sunny, hot today ahead of rainy Wednesday

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top