Mostly cloudy, freezing cold today, chance of snow overnight

Today will be mostly cloudy and freezing cold, with highs around 22 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tonight, there will be a chance of snow showers, which could bring up to an inch of accumulation that might affect the Thursday morning commute. Lows will be around 12 degrees.

On Thursday, it will be breezy, with highs again around 22 degrees.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy and breezy with lows around 15 degrees.

Clouds will decrease on Friday with highs around 30 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy night with lows around 14 degrees.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.