Mostly cloudy, breezy today; Windy with snow, wind chills around zero overnight

Today will be mostly cloudy, chilly and breezy, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Highs will be around 41 degrees, and wind gusts will be as high as 36 mph.

Overnight, the chance of showers will quickly increase, mixing with and then changing over to snow in the late evening. Show showers will be likely before midnight.

After midnight, there will be gusty winds as high as 43 mph with decreasing clouds and a lingering chance of snow until sunrise on Thursday.

Overnight, the NWS said that snow accumulations will be less than an inch, but quick bursts of snow will lead to reductions in visibility and falling temperatures could lead to slick spots.

Lows will be around 15 degrees, though winds will make it feel around zero degrees outside.

Frigid temperatures will continue Thursday morning, with wind chills in the single digits throughout the morning. Wind gusts will be as high as 30 mph, and slowly decrease as the day goes on. Otherwise it will be mostly sunny and freezing cold, with highs around 27 degrees.

Thursday night will be mostly clear, with breezy winds before midnight. Lows will be around 17 degrees.

Friday will be sunny but cold, with highs around 32 degrees.

Friday night will be mostly clear with lows around 20 degrees.

