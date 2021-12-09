Mostly cloudy, breezy today; Showers likely, storms possible Friday night

Again temperatures won’t fall very far, with lows on Friday around 55 degrees.

Rain chances will start to fall before dawn on Saturday, and are expected to quickly trail off in the morning.

Strong winds will continue on Saturday, with sustained winds expected to be above 20 mph for most of the day and gusts again between 30 and 40 mph in the afternoon.

Clouds will gradually decrease as the day goes on, then more rapidly after dark, for mostly clear skies after midnight.

Temperatures will rapidly fall during the day on Saturday, with the highs of around 60 degrees being around dawn. From there, the temperatures is expected to drop into the 30s by the evening, then continue to fall to a low around 28 degrees Saturday night.