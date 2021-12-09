Mostly cloudy, breezy today; Showers likely, storms possible Friday night

It will be mostly cloudy and breezy today, with some gusty winds this afternoon up to 21 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 47 degrees.
Overnight, temperatures won’t fall much, with lows only around 43 degrees.
On Friday, there will be a chance of rain beginning before dawn and gradually increasing throughout the day. Temperatures will continue to climb, with highs near 59 degrees.
After the sun goes down, showers will be likely and there will be a chance of thunderstorms, some of which could be severe. Locally heavy rainfall could also cause flooding.
There will also be strong winds Friday night, with sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts of 30 to 40 mph.
Again temperatures won’t fall very far, with lows on Friday around 55 degrees.
Rain chances will start to fall before dawn on Saturday, and are expected to quickly trail off in the morning.
Strong winds will continue on Saturday, with sustained winds expected to be above 20 mph for most of the day and gusts again between 30 and 40 mph in the afternoon.
Clouds will gradually decrease as the day goes on, then more rapidly after dark, for mostly clear skies after midnight.
Temperatures will rapidly fall during the day on Saturday, with the highs of around 60 degrees being around dawn. From there, the temperatures is expected to drop into the 30s by the evening, then continue to fall to a low around 28 degrees Saturday night.
