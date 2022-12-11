Mostly cloudy and cold today; a chance of rain possible this week

A mostly cloudy is set to occur today with a high near 46 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
By this morning, the late system will be gone and a series of low clouds with slightly cooler temperatures will be left behind, NWS said.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with temperatures dropping down into the mid-30s.
The forecast for Monday looks bright and mostly sunny with highs reaching the mid-40s. The overnight will be partly cloudy and a light but varied wind.
The low overnight temperature will fall around 30 degrees.
Dry weather reigns on Tuesday which has a partly sunny sky and a high near 46 degrees. A chance of rain showers is possible late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.
Despite the possibility of rain, it’ll be cloudy and cold overnight with a low of 38 degrees.
Rain showers are a strong possibility on Wednesday into Thursday, NWS said. Colder and drier pattern will arrive by the end of next week, NWS continued.
Thursday has a chance of showers but otherwise will be mostly cloudy.
