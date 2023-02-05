Mostly cloudy and breezy with moderate conditions today

Today will be mostly cloudy and breezy, with a high near 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Gusts of wind will range from 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Dry conditions will continue today and into Monday but the chance of rain comes rolling in on Tuesday.
A mostly sunny sky dawns on Monday, with a light breeze and a high of 49 degrees to go with the pleasant conditions. The nighttime will be mostly cloudy and mild as temperatures will be in the lower 40s.
Rain begins Tuesday, with a 40% chance of precipitation occurring. Despite the chance of rain, skies will be mostly cloudy. The high of the day will be 54 degrees and the overnight will fall around 38 degrees.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of rain overnight.
Wednesday involves a mostly overcast day and a chance of rain striking. The high will be near 53 degrees and the overnight low will be around 41 degrees.
Conditions overnight involve a mostly cloudy sky, with a 60% chance of precipitation.
Rain is possible Thursday.
