More storms, high winds possible today; sunny skies to return tomorrow

The weekend’s storms and rain will continue into the week with showers and storms expected today. The area will also see high winds during the day, the NWS said. The rainy weather will likely let up on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Today, we will likely see more rain and thunderstorms in the morning, particularly between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. The skies will be mostly cloudy and the area will see high temperatures around 82 degrees. The day will be incredibly windy, with gusts reaching nearly 30 mph, the NWS said.
Overnight, the area may see more chances of showers and storms. Temperatures will drop to the lower 50s. Wind speeds will reach between eight and 14 mph.
Tomorrow will be sunny and lightly windy. Temperatures will hover around 70 degrees during the day, but could drop to 50 degrees overnight, the NWS said.
Wednesday will be clear and sunny with temperatures around 77 degrees during the day. Overnight, the area may see lows around 57 degrees.