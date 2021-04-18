Mild weather expected today, tomorrow; snow possible Tuesday and Wednesday

After a warm Sunday and Monday, the area may see cold temperatures and possible snow showers Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Wilmington reported.
Today will be sunny with mild temperatures. Highs will reach around 60 degrees, the NWS said. Today may be breezy. Tonight, clouds may roll in and we will see some more wind. Lows will reach around 40 degrees, the NWS said.
Tomorrow, temperatures will remain mild and the skies will stay mostly sunny and clear, the NWS said. Temperatures will reach highs of about 65 degrees, with lows around 44 overnight, the NWS said.
Tuesday morning is expected to be partly sunny with highs in the lower 60s. Lows on Tuesday may reach as low as 34 degrees and the area may see rain and even snow, the NWS reported. Most of the showers are expected before 5 a.m.