Mild weather expected today, tomorrow; snow possible Tuesday and Wednesday

Today will be sunny with mild temperatures. Highs will reach around 60 degrees, the NWS said. Today may be breezy. Tonight, clouds may roll in and we will see some more wind. Lows will reach around 40 degrees, the NWS said.

Tomorrow, temperatures will remain mild and the skies will stay mostly sunny and clear, the NWS said. Temperatures will reach highs of about 65 degrees, with lows around 44 overnight, the NWS said.